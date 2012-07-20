SEO Miracle and Arts America Introduce Young People to Performing Arts Theatre

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Performing arts theatre shows are plentiful nowadays and the quality of the shows may significantly vary. Those who are new to performing arts theatre world may not be able to decide on where to go and what kind of shows to watch. In this technologically advanced world, all of the shows can be found on the Internet, but there still remains a question of quality and how much money the show tickets are worth?



Arts America has published the inside stories on more than 2000 performing arts organizations and museums in 95 American cities. It also reports on all major Summer Art festivals across the country. Arts America also gives many advices on how to enjoy the arts and provides all the important details for thousands of arts organizations including their websites, handicapped access, public-transportation options and hours along with discounted performances, memberships and subscriptions and other strategies for saving money.



With all those problems that young people come across while searching for their first performing arts theatre show, Arts America decided to meet with Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle, and talk about these issues and how they can be overcome.



Joshua Hood said, “Jeffrey Compton, from Arts America, approached to me and we talked about issues that young people, who love performing arts theatre shows, are facing each day. Arts America collects stories, dates, reviews, discounts and other significant information about almost every single show that will happen in the United States. It is up to young people to use what these hard working people at Arts America have come up with and go to see the best shows of today.”



SEO Miracle showed a great interest in this project, and they are serious and understand the importance of educating young people on performing arts theatre shows.



Arts America has already been proven as the most complete website that provides almost every single aspect of art. If you would like to find out more about current and future performing arts theatre shows, visit their website http://www.artsamerica.org today.