SEO Miracle and Espanola Way Suites Present a Terrific Deal on Miami Beach Vacation Rentals

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- South Beach Vacation Rentals are meant for those who truly want to enjoy holidays. There is an historic Spanish Village in the heart of South Beach that offers just what a person needs for a memorable and comfortable staying.



Espanola Way Suites is placed in an historic enclave of charming restaurants, retail shops, intimate cafes, nestled amongst design studios and artist lofts. Espanola Way is one of the city’s most historic commercial streets. Its story begins in 1925 with the intention of making the street be more like “A Latin Greenwich Village of lace, mantillas, songs and fiestas.” Even at that time, the Miami News defined the Spanish Village as the place which is destined to become famous place among intellectuals and artists of the nations. Today, this street is more known by its elegant design of South Beach vacation rentals. Espanola Way Suites and SEO Miracle, one of the leading SEO companies in the U.S., started the vacation rentals campaign so they can present people with a new, less expensive, more comfortable and more exclusive option of spending a holiday. With summer being around the corner, they can expect a huge success with these new Miami Beach vacation rentals, that are both, fully equipped and beautiful, offered at affordable prices so everyone can enjoy South Beach.



Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle, expressed his thoughts on this, “We have already started a marketing campaign for these amazing Miami Beach vacation rentals. Our goal is to provide their clients with a full service at reasonable prices so everyone can enjoy. Professionals at SEO Miracle already reported on a positive progress of the campaign.”



Joshua also added, “Espanola Way Suites has a destination like no one has. The experience you get by staying at these beautiful South Beach Vacation Rentals, is invaluable.”



Espanola Way Suites was built in 2011 and has already become a favorite place to stay for many people who desire peace and serenity. If you would like to stay at these magnificent Miami Beach Vacation Rentals visit their website http://www.espanolawaysuites.com or call their phone number 855 417 8483.