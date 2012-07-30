SEO Miracle and Matthew Crane Combine Forces to Sell Condos at Artecity

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Artecity condos represent a piece of a South Beach rich history with a modern twist. Artecity is a property that offers a number of luxury amenities along with Art Deco design and this is what most of people consider when searching for luxury Miami condos.



SEO Miracle and Matthew Crane join one more time to sell luxury condos, and this time at Artecity Miami. Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle, and Matthew have already worked together on a few different real estate projects in Miami.



Matthew recently made a comment about Artecity, “Artecity condos stand for extraordinary quality, luxury and an elegant residential paradise which is located right in the heart of South Beach. True buyers already know what they want but they mainly have troubles reaching it. That is why SEO Miracle and I decided to meet again and try to gather a large group of people who might be interested in this type of luxury condos.”



SEO Miracle is one of the leading SEO companies in the United States with a proven record of successful projects in the area of real estate, especially in Miami.



Joshua explained further, “Most of the buyers of Artecity condos have been wealthy businessmen who do not really find enough time to look around as well as other people busy on their jobs. This way, we will bring Artecity on the first page of the most popular search engines and allow all potential buyers to interact with Matthew in the shortest amount of time.”



Artecity condos belong to a group of modern condos with the Art Deco design which is specifically in the interest of many people that nurture warm feelings towards that design.



If you would like to contact Matthew and arrange a tour of Artecity, or simply inform yourself about Artecity condo prices, visit his website http://www.artecitysouthbeach.com or call his office on 917-847-8522.