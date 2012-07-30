SEO Miracle and Matthew Crane Present Exclusive Listings of Miami Beach Houses for Sale

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2012 -- Miami houses for sale are appreciated all over the world and can find its buyers easily. But with so many houses on the market, it can be extremely difficult to choose the one that fits the best to its customer whether it is about historic houses, ultra modern houses or any other type of Miami houses.



Matthew Crane is a Connecticut native who had a chance to experience the fast-paced New York real estate market. Matthew worked in New York City for 5 years before moving to Miami Beach and joining another real estate agency, Majestic Properties. Matthew has an active broker’s license in both states, but Miami Beach houses for sale are his primary focus.



Matthew Crane approached SEO Miracle with a desire to offer something new to all people that are looking for exclusive Miami Beach houses for sale. These two companies decided to offer an exclusive listing of a number of Miami houses for sale with unique prices. Each of the houses comes with luxury amenities and modern features.



Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle made a comment about this project, “People get confused for the most of the time. With so many Miami Beach houses for sale on the market at the moment, it gets particularly difficult to spot the most exclusive ones. Matthew Crane is certainly the best at what he does and we decided to use his expertise to come up with some of the most popular and interesting houses that are out for sale in Miami Beach.”



Matthew Crane and SEO Miracle announced that the houses will remain available for seeing and checking out until the end of this project, which will happen once all exclusive Miami Beach houses for sale are sold out.



If you would like to check the exclusive Miami houses for sale that Matthew Crane and SEO Miracle brought to you, visit http://www.mattcranemiami.com or call Matthew’s phone number 305-398-7875.