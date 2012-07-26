SEO Miracle and Modern Home 2 Go Design Patio Furniture in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Contemporary furniture Miami needs great attention when it comes to designing interiors. The term itself refers to furniture that has been produced from 19th century through the present which is affected by modernism. Today contemporary furniture manufacturers and designers continue to evolve design while seeking for new materials to produce unique forms.



Modern Home 2 Go is an operating sector of Concepts and Design Studio Inc., which has been turned into one of the leading Interior Design companies in South Florida. They are based in Miami and started with Modern Home 2 Go in order to deal with all of the requests they get from their established clientele. The company is led by famous international Interior Designer, Julissa De Los Santos who is born and educated in the Dominican Republic. She moved to Miami and started the company which is a full service interior design firm. Today, SEO Miracle and Modern Home 2 Go became partners with only one goal which is designing and promoting patio furniture Boca Raton.



Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle said, “People at Modern Home 2 Go can really design and they offer a variety of contemporary furniture right here in Miami. Patio furniture from Boca Raton is probably one of their best works. SEO Miracle decided to be a part of this wonderful story and help in designing and promoting their products.”



Modern Home 2 Go is a key supplier of contemporary furniture from Miami which offers some of the most exclusive patio furniture in Boca Raton and Miami area.



Joshua added, “Julissa and her talented team have expertly come up with packages of contemporary furniture for customers in Miami and across the nation. Those packages showcase different forms of style, functionality and charisma that fit a wide variety of tastes.”



If you would like to contact Modern Home 2 Go please visit their website http://www.modernhome2go.com or call their phone number 855-286-4246.