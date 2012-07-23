SEO Miracle and Pobiak Properties Present Magnificent Sunny Isles Beach Condos

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Sunny Isles condos are close to the famous Bal Harbour to the south, the convenient Aventura to the west and the premier Golden Beach to the north. All of these things make Sunny Isles beach condos an ideal location to live and work.



Pobiak Properties is a real estate company run by David and Rosangela Pobiak. Together, they are responsible for more than $100 million in sales which puts them in the top 1% of all real estate agents nationwide. Rosangela Pobiak is a professional who entered the real estate profession in 1996 by working for famous Trump Group. David Pobiak has a real estate background which came naturally to him as he has been raised in a family of successful residential and commercial brokers, developers and builders. That successful tradition has been maintained from one generation to the next one. Sunny Isles condos, being among the most desired condos in the U.S., have unlimited possibilities and David Pobiak understands what this golden area can offer to its current and future residents. Now they decided to use SEO Miracle’s services to bring Sunny Isles beach condos closer to its customers.



Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle, saw their enthusiasm and wanted to be a part of it. Joshua recently said, “David and Rosangela are terrific people. They contacted me and presented me with the initial idea that needed more work. What I like about them is that they do not believe in romancing the client and making them hear what they want to hear. They always tell the client what he actually needs to hear in order to succeed as the buying process goes along.”



The Sunny Isles beach condos project has been just an idea for long enough, and now Pobiak Properties wants to implement the project with a help of proven SEO professionals at SEO Miracle.



Joshua added, “We are happy to sign another successful client with a spotless business background who is really easy to work with. As far as Sunny Isles condos are concern, Pobiak Properties and SEO Miracle have come up with the perfect plan on how to successfully finish this project. I can tell you one thing; I have seen Sunny Isles beach condos and they look amazing. Many people will find their happiness right there.”



Today, Pobiak Properties excels in producing wanted results for sellers and buyers of Sunny Isles beach condos, homes and many other properties as both, Miami realtors and Miami Beach Realtors. If you would like to contact Pobiak Properties, visit their website http://www.pobiakproperties.com or call their phone number 305-892-1740.