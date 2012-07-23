Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Cuban restaurants Miami have dishes with unique ingredients and spices. Their food is simply magnificent and once you have gotten a small taste of it, you will want to keep coming back for more. Miami is full of Cuban music, culture and restaurants.



Sergio’s is one of the top favorite Miami Cuban restaurants where Miamians love to come and get a taste of a great food at reasonable prices. The Sergio’s history starts in 1970, when a Cuban family left Cuba due to the Castro regime and moved to the United States. The business idea came from the daughter who expressed their desires of owing an authentic Cuban restaurant in Miami that could serve fresh, homemade Cuban food to a number of Cubans who are living in South Florida. Today, Sergio’s is a brand for the authentic Cuban food and uses only the best and freshest products.



Leaders at Sergio’s decided to run a marketing campaign that would promote their top selling menus to those who have never eaten in Miami Cuban restaurants before.



Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle and a loyal customer of Cuban restaurants Miami, is thrilled with this new partnership, “Every time people visit Sergio’s, they will experience the same sensation they had when mom cooked their favorite meal. I am a big fan of Miami Cuban restaurants and all people should get a chance to enjoy meals like unbelievable crema and fritura de malanaga, magnificent black beans hummus, superb cuba-nachos or my favorite, guayaba biscottis.” SEO Miracle and Sergio’s have come up with a simple marketing strategy that will help in populating Cuban food and bringing it to a whole new level.



Joshua added, “Just keep this moment in your heart so you can compare it to a moment that will happen in a few months when, after the campaign is over, many people will be eating in Cuban restaurants Miami. Sergio’s is a brand that just keeps rising. They have been in this business for more than 35 years and there is still room for them to grow. One of the reasons they have gone this far is because they really work for the people and not for themselves.”



Sergio’s was established in 1975 as a mom and pop sandwich shop. If you would like to locate Sergio’s, visit their website http://www.sergios.com where you can also have your food ordered online, or simply call 305-552-9623 for any additional requests you might have.