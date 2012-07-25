SEO Miracle Launches a Google Rank Checker

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2012 -- A Google rank checker can be handy in so many ways. Many times a person is in a position where a lot of time and efforts are spent on building an SEO strategy for website pages. The keyword research process might already be done and website’s pages could be optimized for the keywords as well. Now, how does a person know if previous SEO efforts did not go in vain? Looking up page rankings on Google is a good start to get answers. The thing is that manual lookup can be extremely difficult and time consuming.



With that purpose SEO Miracle created a trusted Google rank checker which can do wonders for an SEO campaign.



Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle said,”When we get a client and promise him to rank on the first page of Google, we allow him to monitor his website’s progress. Of course this is not only for our clients. We offer a free lookup for anyone who visits http://www.googlepositioncheck.com. Our goal was to offer a reliable, trusted and simple Google position check tool, and I am happy to say we did it.”



The Google rank checker gives a simple user interface where the only thing a user needs to do is to type in a keyword and a list of websites that he wants to check rankings for. It takes less than a minute to get results which are located at the bottom of the website.



Joshua also added, “Every new beginning is difficult because you always need to start from the bottom. Our Google rank checker will give you a chance to micro-monitor your progress by limiting your search up to top 1000 positions.”



If you would like to contact Joshua directly, visit SEO Miracle’s website http://www.seomiracle.com or call 786-220-4929. SEO Miracle was established back in 2010 and has had many successful projects ever since.