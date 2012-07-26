SEO Miracle Partners With David Nguah to Sell Condos at the Continuum Miami

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- The Miami Continuum represents two residential skyscrapers that are located in the southern extremity of Miami, while overlooking Government Cut. It is an oceanfront real estate with 5 different townhouse floor-plans and 26 different condo floor-plans. The Continuum Miami sits on 12 acres of a property with breathtaking views.



David Nguah is a South Beach luxury real estate specialist with a rich history in corporate sales in a large national hotel chain. David brings the structure of marketing and corporate sales, while paying attention to every step of the way and keeps his clients informed and up to date. David created his reputation by working at Majestic Properties, a local reputable real estate firm.



SEO Miracle is one of the leading SEO companies in the United States with many successful projects in the area of real estate. Initially, David needed a help with presenting his idea to a broader audience so he approached SEO Miracle. David started a campaign of selling condos at the Continuum Miami and he wants SEO Miracle to play an important role of a promoter of the condos.



Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle, explained, “I spoke to David and in some way we already worked together within Majestic Properties’ campaign which was not that long time ago. This time David came to us looking for help in building his summer campaign. Our company professionals are very skilled in the area of real estate and have a lot to bring at the table.”



David Nguah specializes in sales for the Continuum Miami and runs a website that dedicates to bringing all information about real estate activities at the Continuum on South Beach. Now David is offering unique prices for condos at the Continuum Miami building.



If you would like to contact David Nguah and schedule a visit, or simply have a quick look up on available condos at the Miami Continuum, visit his website http://www.resalesatcontinuum.com or call his phone number 305-398-7888.