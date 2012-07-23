SEO Miracle Partners With Miami Wedding Photographer Jonathan Dann

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Wedding photographer Miami is probably one of the most wanted persons when planning a wedding in Miami. When that moment comes, it is important to capture the wedding as it naturally unfolds.



Jonathan Dann is an award winning and internationally recognized Miami wedding photographer who also specializes in portrait photography. Jonathan Dann graduated from Rollins College where he got a degree in Art in 1992. Afterwards, he continued studying photography at both the Maine Media workshops and the University of Miami. Before he started on his own, Jonathan lived in New York City for 6 years. During that time in New York, he was gaining tremendous experience and advanced lighting skills while working for some of the world’s best music, portrait and fashion photographers. He can be proud to say that he has worked for magazines such as Vogue, Allure, In-Style, ESPN, Newsweek and Time and catalogs such as Nordstrom and J. Crew. Today Jonathan Dann lives in Miami working as a wedding photographer Miami and has more than 250 different wedding projects done. Jonathan is also a member of Professional Photographers of America (PPA).



Miami wedding photographer, Jonathan had a few ideas on how he could help brides and grooms to capture their life moments and with that purpose he turned to SEO Miracle in order to help him implement the ideas. SEO Miracle is a leading SEO/Marketing company which is experienced in providing a service that excels beyond its competitors by having a highly professional team working hard and respecting deadlines.



Joshua Hood, CEO of SEO Miracle commented on this new partnership, “I met Jonathan and his wife Cristina who are Miami wedding photographers and really passionate about photography and yet they have so much experience doing so. We are going to help them achieve higher rankings in SEPRs and bring their ideas much closer to their clients.”



SEO Miracle announced their strategy in order to achieve this plan and made an estimation of how much time they would need before they complete the project. Jonathan Dann Photography is bringing professionalism and manner that will allow newlyweds to fully enjoy their wedding day. If you would like to contact Jonathan and schedule a meeting, visit his website http://www.jdannphotography.com or call 917-453-1746.