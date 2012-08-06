SEO Miracle Presents Gold SEO Service Package

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- SEO Services have become a pure necessity since the Internet picked up. Being able to sit on the #1 position of a major search engine requires a lot of efforts and investments, but in the end it is all worth it. Being the most popular website in a specific niche will increase traffic and significantly improve sales, which will eventually bring more money to the website owner.



SEO Miracle is one of the leading SEO companies in the United States that is constantly available to its customers. At SEO Miracle, they go above and beyond for their clients by offering not only reliable and fast SEO services, but also a complex system which helps in reporting about the client’s SEO work.



Joshua Hood, CEO and a co-founder of SEO Miracle, said, “We are all about presenting the gold SEO service package these days. It is meant for people who want to rank regionally and locally with as much as 10 keywords. We are determined to provide the best SEO service with full support by email or phone. The gold package is something that people usually go for. 10 keywords is really a great start if you are looking to expand your business scope or to promote new services.”



SEO Miracle has prepared the gold SEO service package with a unique and affordable price. The package itself includes setup of 10 onsite SEO pages, more than 400 directory submissions, 120 social bookmarking submissions, 250 real twitter tweets, all on a monthly basis.



Joshua also added, “SEO Miracle has completed lots of projects of online marketing and search engine optimization and I can say that we are the best when it comes to SEO and Internet marketing. Our gold SEO service package will allow business owners, who want to invest more money in promoting their business, to get a chance to work with SEO professionals at SEO Miracle, and actively participate in the project.”



If you would like to visit SEO Miracle’s website and see what they have prepared for their clients, go to http://www.seomiracle.com or call their office phone at 305-432-2350.