SEO MSO Announces Redesign of Company Website & Backlinks

SEO Marketing Services Online unveiled its redesigned website to strengthen the company's interaction with customers. A new Client Portal requiring password access strengthens this initiative, while access to higher quality backlink packages is available. The easy to navigate website enables visitors to find information quickly and get the most out of the company's services and other resources.



Website owners and others with online businesses benefit from SEO tools including backlinks which can improve search engine rankings. With the redesigned website, the company has made it clear what is available with each individual package, in a visual and informative manner. Basic, premium, and advanced plans, as well as enterprise and exclusive packages are available. Depending on the package, a varying number of links, articles, and social media posts per month are supported.



New on the redesigned site is the company blog. It focuses on helping clients advance their SEO strategy and backlink knowledge. The blog also provides tips and tricks on search engine optimization and news related to the top search engines. Blog categories include backlink strategies, tips, SEO, buying backlinks, and information on link building. A number of other categories, easily navigated to on a simple sidebar menu, cover appropriate topics in the field.



Within the about section is background information on the company, details on its SEO services, a list of new clients, and an FAQ section. A sitemap featured on these pages eases navigation within the section and to anywhere else on the site.



Recently acquired by Farzen Media, LLC, SEO Marketing Services Online has made it much easier to buy backlinks . It employs public relations, .edu, and social media backlinks to strengthen the quality of its packages. Each affordable service is backed by excellent customer service. Users can contact the company directly using a form or with the email and phone details provided. Telephone support is available to Advanced, Enterprise, and Exclusive clients.



In addition to the range of basic services, the company provides custom services to meet clients’ needs. An SEO Consulting Service is also offered to provide a solution optimizing the professionalism of any website. For more information on the company’s services and on backlinks and SEO in general, visit http://seomso.com/



About SEO MSO

Owned by Farzen Media, LLC, SEO MSO has provided backlinking services for small and large businesses for more than eight years. The company ranks as a top-quality backlink strategy provider and offers monthly and custom packages, in addition to SEO consulting services. Visit the site here: http://seomso.com/



Contact info:

Farzen Media LLC

2232 E Ruby Ln

Phoenix, AZ 85024

(602) 748-9401