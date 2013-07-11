Hiring the Wrong SEO Company Can Get You Penalized or Even Banned from Google

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Search Engine optimization isn’t something you can trust to just any SEO company. If it is done using “black hat” methods, you and your company could personally be held responsible.



The Search Engines penalize and even ban sites using inappropriate methods of trying to rank high. Too many SEO companies promise to get you on page one and position one of Google. However, they fail to tell you they may be using methods that will actually get your site penalized or banned from Google and other search engines.



As Google states "No one can guarantee #1 on Google." If you get an unsolicited email from an SEO company promising they can get you #1 on Google, be weary. Businesses trust the Search Engine Specialists at Inbound My Marketing to get them ranked on page one of Google using only “white hat” methods. “We stay up to date on the latest Search Engine updates and do nothing that would jeopardize our clients,” says Julie Paulk, owner of Inbound My Marketing.



Google puts out guidelines to follow and Inbound My Marketing promises to stick to performing SEO the right way. As a Search Engine Optimization Firm, Inbound My Marketing has helped clients rank #1 on Google within a week, the ethical way.



About InboundMyMarketing.com

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, InboundMyMarketing.com is dedicated to ethically helping companies get found online without being penalized or banned from Search Engines. The company provides SEO, social media management, business blogging, website design and lead generation for small and medium businesses. Visit www.inboundmymarketing.com.



Media Contact:

Julie Paulk, Inbound My Marketing

678-568-2268 info@inboundmymarketing.com