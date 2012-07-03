SEO Norway Provides Google Panda and Penguin Friendly Link Building

Trondheim, Norway -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- The recent Google Panda and Penguin updates have stunned the whole SEO industry. According to Google, the reason why this update was rolled out is to ensure that new websites would also get a fair opportunity to compete in the growing online market. The updates have forced the SEO industry to change their strategies and tactics to ensure that their clients are not affected and are into exploring new and innovative methods of SEO. Simply blasting out content on various platforms for back links is no more a wise option.



The Google Panda update which was the first one to be rolled out was introduced in April 2011. The main aim of this update was to find all those low quality websites and penalize them while rewarding better websites. All the poorly designed and untrustworthy websites were penalized and their page rank was reduced as part of this. The update also hit those websites which had too much ads, but very little or low quality (thin) content. On the other hand, websites which had genuine, quality content were rewarded with increased page ranks. Current affairs websites including news and social networking websites were given priority.



The Penguin update was the next one to hit the industry on April 24, 2012. This update was intended to target those websites which were found to be “over optimizing.” Keyword stuffing and cloaking were not tolerated anymore. Websites which published lots of low quality content stuffed with thousands of keywords were the main among those affected by the Penguin update.



Still there are some SEO strategies which have been found to survive, post the Panda and penguin updates. This doesn’t mean the regular back link generation software or other tools. If a website gets genuine back links from, say 1000 websites, all these back links will obviously have varied anchor texts. So a safe practice is to use different keywords and mix them up wherever possible. One could also use anchor texts such as “click here”, “check this out” etc in addition to based keyword anchor texts.



