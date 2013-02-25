SEO Pros and NYC Dining Guide Have a New Marketing Partnership

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- The new partnership of SEO Pros and NYC Dining Guide is a match made in cyberspace to assist people in finding a great place to eat.



NYC Dining Guide is an online guide designed to help everyone in the city find a great place to eat. It doesn’t matter if you are a new visitor or a current resident, the NYC Dining Guide helps you find restaurants in Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn easily.



In addition to the list of diverse restaurants, NYC Dining Guide also has excellent articles written to highlight some of the best restaurants in the city. Read the reviews and enjoy the fruits of their labor. The NYC Dining Guide has scoured New York City to find the best and hottest eatery locations for you.



NYC Dining Guide will be taking advantage of SEO Pros internet marketing including Web Design, SEO, PPC, and Email Marketing services. You can get the marketing details from http://www.seopros.us/our-services/.



The partnership with SEO Pros and the NYC Dining Guide is an exciting time for the two companies. SEO Pros was a marketing company design to help small businesses that could not afford to pay big business prices when it came to marketing. This is Orlando internet marketing at its best.



Shawn Hickman, CEO SEO Pros said his company is excited to help NYC Dining Guide help people find a place to eat and have fun with friends, or just to eat alone.



“We are excited to be working with NYC Dining Guide to help them create a great user experience on their site, improve their sites rankings in search results, and increase overall traffic to their website,” said Hickman.



If you are in New York City or planning to visit New York City in the near future visit NYC Dining Guide buy clicking on the link.



SEO Pros also has a wonderful blog that highlights some steps businesses can take in order to stay more current in the ever changing internet marketing movement.To learn more about how you can partner with SEO Pros visit http://www.seopros.us for more information.



SEO Pros offer a variety of services including: Mobile Apps, SEO Services, Pay Per Click, Website Design, Affiliate Marketing, Email Marketing, Banner Advertising, Content Optimization, Reporting & Analysis and Consulting-Training.