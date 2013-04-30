SEO Rank Tracker Sets the Standard for Web Site Owners

Modesto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- With the level of competition website owners have these days, using a firm such as SerpBuddy to keep abreast if where one's site ranks in the search engines such as Google and Bing is extremely important but it can consume a lot of time.



IF one has a multitude of keywords they are tracking it is virtually impossible to do that manually and that is where an online rank tracker comes in handy. A service that will allow you to input your keywords and your domain which automatically checks your keyword ranking on a regular basis eliminates the tedious manual labor involved. Also if the page rank tracker allows you to download a report so you have graph data to examine that is even better so you can compare your SEO efforts to the timeline in your rank tracker.



Many search engine optimizations companies employ outside labor (outsourcers) to check the keyword rankings if their clients and although that can be cost effective, overseeing the labor can be a task unto itself. The benefit of having a quality SEO Rank Checker} that operates in an automated fashion is immense as it eliminates the opportunity for human error as well as issues your outsourcer may have in getting online because many of the cost effective outsourcers do not always have strong internet connections or electricity that is uninterrupted. A rank tracker would eliminate that issue completely and also would target more than just one Google data center.



Search Engine rankings are important to web site owners because they get organic traffic that is very targeted to their subject matter and thus targeted traffic that will convert for their advertisers better. It also increases their CTR (click through rate) for their advertisers and the end all of those clicks and conversions is revenue. The more clicks and the better those clicks convert also gives the site owner an opportunity to convince the advertiser to increase the payout thus increasing the percentage the site owner gets from the ad revenue. For that very reason it makes a boat load of sense to use a rank tracker when managing your website business.



For the firm that manages more than one site or even many sites for themselves or their clients a seo ranking tracker makes even more sense, both economically as well as practically. An online rank tracker, such as the one at Serpbuddy, is the easiest way to manage that process with nothing more than a few keystrokes. Reports can be private labeled so that a report for each client can be generated with their keywords and domains and it would appear that the Search engine optimization company themselves generated that report. It should be a seamless and clean operation when producing the ranking reports for a clients' keywords.



So, in the opinion of this writer, whether you have one site to manage or hundreds it makes all the sense in the world to use an automated keyword tracking service for your keyword tracking as it is cost effective simple to use and comes across extremely professional for your SEO Clients.



