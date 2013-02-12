SEO Reseller Agency Platform Provides Free White Label Dashboard with Purchase of SEO Reseller Plan

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- SEO reseller clients of Agency Platform are getting unprecedented vital SEO campaign performance data and control via their free White Label Dashboard and SEO reseller program. Agency Platform is a private label platform for agencies featuring SEO and Social Media tools, Social Reputation Monitoring, Facebook Apps, Landing Page Analyzer, Mobile Website Generator, PPC tools, Collaboration and much more.



In today’s ever-changing world of Internet marketing, the most effective SEO agencies must prove their worth both in process as well as ROI to their clients in order to remain competitive. All around the world, leading SEO agencies are finding the tools they need with the Agency Platform White Label Dashboard. “By giving SEO agencies a comprehensive tool to monitor progress and reports along with their clients, we can change the game in terms of both the ROI and competition,” said an Agency Platform spokesperson.



With more than $75 million in paid ad campaigns and successful execution of more than 14,000 SEO, SEM, and social media campaigns over the past eight years, Agency Platform is among the world’s most successful SEO reseller platforms. Clients of Agency Platform merely log in to the White Label Dashboard from their own site and have access to a number of white label SEO audit reports.



The Agency Platform White Label Dashboard provides SEO agencies with access to the same exclusive SEO and social media tools, SEO intelligence, API, and free audit reports used by large national agencies. “Our specialized tools and services help agencies and their clients beat even the highest-ranking sites for the most profitable keywords—and do it systematically and consistently,” said the spokesperson.



The platform’s White Label Inbound Marketing Software generates detailed SEO and PPC Audits reports on each agency’s website for free so that they can easily monitor Internet Marketing Campaigns. An extensive White label marketing library includes whitepapers, presentations, newsletters, and more that they can share with their clients to help educate them on effective SEO practices and online marketing.



Agencies pay only for the local or national SEO reseller plan of their choice that can feature Social Reputation Monitoring, Facebook Apps, Landing Page Analyzer, Mobile Website Generator, PPC tools, Collaboration and much more. National plans start from $379/month and Local plans start from $289/month. Agency Platform can also create custom plans to fit any agency’s budget. Additionally, they provide a 30-day unconditional guarantee and 24-hour support. For more information, please visit http://www.agencyplatform.com/seo-reseller.html



About Agency Platform

Agency Platform is a Private Label platform for agencies with features like SEO and Social Media tools, Social Reputation Monitoring, Facebook Apps, Landing Page Analyzer, Mobile Website Generator, PPC tools, Collaboration and much more. In addition to providing a number of low cost plans, their free White Label Dashboard gives agencies and their clients access to a wide variety of reports for tracking SEO campaigns and ROI. Agency Platform currently manages over 60,000 SEO keywords across 3,000 campaigns with 83 percent of the keywords ranking on the first or second page of Google.