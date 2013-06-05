SEO Services at iVortex Media Website Get More Innovative and High Tech

Syracuse, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- iVortex Media, SEO services and custom website builder, has launched their new redesigned website featuring new options for creating and promoting client’s brands online including a new responsive design tool and real estate SEO tools.



Maintaining a strong internet and mobile presence is an ongoing job for any business, especially those who rely heavily on referrals and sales from their website. Changing technology requires frequent new design and SEO stratagems like those recently implemented on iVortex Media’s redesigned website that specializes in custom website design. “One needs to maintain an edge over their competition on all fronts, and the internet is the single most important front to maintain,” as stated on iVortex Media’s website.



With mobile as the fastest growing segment in consumer electronics today it's more important than ever for businesses to have a mobile presence. Most phones render a site in the browser at its full size, iVortex Media has developed a responsive design that automatically adjusts to the screen size of any device and displays a site properly formatted for an optimal viewing experience. Site visitors can now utilize iVortex Media's new responsive design tool to see how their site is viewed on multiple devices with different screens sizes.



iVortex Media also specializes in creating solutions for realtor websites. Their custom IDX systems allow realtors to take control of every aspect of the online sales process. The IDX system uses a realtor’s IDX feed to display real time accurate listings and collect leads directly from their website. iVortex Media offers additional services to all its clients that are especially relevant to realtors. Like all websites, realtor’s sites need high quality original content to get good organic rankings in Google. iVortex offers copyrighted content for the sites it designs and client blogs it helps maintain.



Their team of American writers guarantees 100 percent copyscaped and original copywriting, weekly or daily blog posts, email advertisements and press releases. Whether they are creating content for real estate copywriting or blog posts for a health website, iVortex Media is dedicated to providing niche specific copy and SEO solutions for the custom websites they develop.



About iVortex Media

At iVortex Media, companies receive more than just an online marketing program; they receive documented, bottom-line results that 21st executives demand. iVortex Media provides SEO Services, Custom Website Design and Custom IDX solutions for Real Estate professionals. iVortex Media also provides copywriting services. For more information visit http://www.ivortexmedia.com