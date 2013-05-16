SEO Services Co. UpSurge Solutions Reports Milestone Achievement of 3 Million in Sales for Customers

Montreal, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2013 -- UpSurge Solutions, recognized as the fastest growing marketing firm in Montreal, announced that its innovative campaigns have generated more than three million dollars in sales for its customers in less than one year. The company, which offers SEO services, website design and development and social media and mobile marketing, develops creative and powerful marketing strategies for offline, brick-and-mortar businesses.



UpSurge Solutions specializes in devising total online marketing strategies that have real world impact for its base of local, small business clientele. “This past year has been host to some amazing breakthroughs in online marketing for local businesses,” said a spokesperson for the online marketing and SEO company. “And although local consumers are more sophisticated than ever, our strategies are proven to capture, engage and convert prospects in ways never before possible.”



Each campaign is customized based on the client’s target customers and their buying patterns. When developing strategies for SEO Montreal-based UpSurge researches each client’s market and examines the competition. To date, all clients who’ve utilized its SEO services have ranked on the first page of Google within two months. The company also incorporates social media marketing strategies into client programs, managing their presence on social networks like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google+ to create a strong social media identity for their businesses.



In addition to proven SEO services Canada’s UpSurge Solutions provides turnkey website design and management solutions, too. Its designers specialize in a variety of platforms, from HTML and CSS to WordPress CMS, and focus on optimizing each site for the latest in Google-friendly search requirements. As part of its mobile marketing solutions, UpSurge ensures all sites are mobile-responsive, and offers other creative and engaging ways for businesses to reach out directly to customers via PPC or SMS campaigns.



To complement is online solutions, UpSurge also offers a variety of offline services such as direct mail and distribution, targeted local media buying, and professional telephony solutions. The result for clients is an end-to-end marketing strategy that positively impacts revenue, sales and profits.



About UpSurge Solutions

In less than one year, UpSurge Solutions has become the fastest growing marketing firm in Montreal. From SEO and website design, to local optimization and mobile marketing solutions, the company provides a host of services specifically for offline businesses. Their tailored campaigns directly and positively impact customer revenue, sales and profits. For more information, visit: http://upsurgesolutions.com