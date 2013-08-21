SEO Services Company Announces Birth of International Company PASTA SEO Based out of Italy

Tuscany, Italy -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Creativity, open mindedness, strategic vision and accuracy are the hallmarks of the new international SEO services in Italy company, Pasta SEO.



Pasta SEO recently announced the expansion of its Italian SEO services that will be offered to an International audience. Pasta SEO is the international spin-off of La scribacchina—which in Italian refers to a female scriptwriter—the project of a freelance copywriter and SEO specialist. “Our internal team’s mother tongue is Italian, and our focus is on SEO, web marketing strategy, and content management, but we also rely on experienced, professional international collaborators, who perform copyediting in other languages,” states the Pasta SEO website. While the company does specialize in SEO services for the Italian market, they also create projects for markets where English, Spanish, German and Portuguese are spoken.



Pasta SEO team offers a number of effective and proven web marketing activities including on page SEO, SEM, link building, content management, and social media marketing. Their services also include expert writing and PR offerings such as blogging, e-books, e-commerce content, editing and press releases tailored to each of their clients’ businesses.



Pasta SEO has put its creative forces to work on a wide variety of client projects from a Bed and Breakfast in Apulia, Italy to a boutique wedding planning and consultancy travel agency based in Tuscany, Italy. Each client gets a custom consultation and plan. For instance their work with the companion blog to Dan Brown’s 2013 Novel “Inferno” called Florence Inferno included concept and development of the website, publishing plan, writing, on-page SEO, link building, and social media marketing. While their German client, tour operator Die Genussreise received online marketing strategy, on-page SEO, restyling, and web usability improvements from Pasta SEO.



The three member team of Pasta SEO is made up of a content manager and web marketing specialist, content writer and editor, and a SEO specialist. Their varied backgrounds—that include humanities, marketing and IT— bring a contemporary and unique point of view to the marketing strategies they develop for their international clients. Stunning and sophisticated, poised and strategic describe the online projects that come from their accuracy combined with creativity approach to business.



About Pasta SEO

Pasta SEO is an Italy based three member team offering effective and proven web marketing activities and web content strategies for Italian, German, English, Portuguese and Spanish speaking clients. They work with international collaborators to provide quality service to their international clients. For more information, visit http://www.pastaseo.com