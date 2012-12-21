SEO Services Now Provides a New Way to Establish Online Presence

Caterham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Do you own a cool and interesting website but it’s listed as the 10,000th in Google? That’s too bad. In order to make yourself more visible and your company more successful, visit www.seoservicesnow.co.uk, one of the leading companies in the UK, offering a wide range of services to enhance your presence on the Internet.



The best thing about the company’s website it that it explains the process of SEO clearly and understandably. On the first page you can find several questions, and the answers. So you can understand that SEO is the process through which your website will get a better ranking in Google. This can be achieved simply by logical thinking: first of all by determining the importance and relevance of people who will visit your site, and then by designing your site in such a way that it will appear for them in Google. But don’t worry, using some clever SEO services does not mean that your website will be completely changed. Through Search Engine Optimization your website will attract your exact target audience.



One of the services offered by the SEO Services Now is On-Page Optimization, which means that the company will access your website and examine it completely. In order to be more successful, they can cooperate with your internal team. They will data-mine your pages, create sitemaps, and remove non-working external links. In order to define your website, they will define your keywords, write on-page content, optimize images and create a dynamic RSS feed.



Off-Page SEO Optimization means the analysis of your competitors, article submissions, positive press releases submission, creating profiles on different social networking sites, or sharing videos and podcasts on YouTube about your company.



SEO Services Now has an experienced social media team, which can build you an attractive image on the web, by providing optimized social media profiles, linking key feeds to your website, complementing your main website and mirroring your services on your social media profile, thus making you more visible for your target audience.



Internet Marketing Services complete the services offered by SEO Services Now. They include SMS Campaign, the use of Feedback and Polls, tasteful email campaigns and creative calls for action, like the “Contact us” button.



The perfect mixture of these services offered by SEO Services Now can result in a better Google ranking, in a better visibility of your website on the world wide web, and, ultimately in a more successful enterprise.



Contact

Lisa Weight

services@seoservicesnow.co.uk

111 STAFFORD ROAD

CATERHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

CR3 6JH