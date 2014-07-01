Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- SEO Consultancy has officially been certified as a trusted Google Partner.



Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is the process of organically appearing on the first page or top spot of search engines like Google, Yahoo! and Bing. In general, the higher the rank of a website is on the search results page, the more unique visitors it receives on a regular basis. This is why it has evolved to become a central aspect of business marketing strategies.



With the increase in demand for SEO services came an influx of online marketing and digital solutions firms. Unfortunately, not all of them offered the same degree of credibility in method, effectiveness, and results. Often, companies would offer amazing results drawn out from click farms that search engines like Google consider to be illegal. Businesses who avail of the services of these companies often get purged from all search engines.



The Google Partner Program was created to help consumers find credible online business partners who can guarantee them legal and effective services which are still in line with SEO’s concept as an organic traffic generator. For a company to secure a Google Partner status, it goes through a long, stringent and rigorous process that tests its methods for expediency, effectiveness and legality.



This certification is good news for consumers all over Singapore as the wide variety of consultancy and online marketing services that SEO Consultancy provides are now guaranteed to be trusted and relied on, even by the search engine itself.



About SEO Consultancy

SEO Consultancy is an internet marketing company specializing in Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Marketing (SMM) and Web Design & Analytics. For 16 years, we have been the preferred choice of a whole range of organisations from various industries because of our efficiency, expediency and effectiveness.