SEO Storm LK Emerges as Preferred SEO Company

Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- SEO Storm LK (www.seostormlk.com), a Sri Lanka based SEO Company, has emerged as the most preferred company for offering SEO services (SEOSTORMLK.com). Company majorly focuses on white hat and controlled link building strategies and helps businesses get number one ranking on search engines within one to two months.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are offering all SEO services to help both small and big business owners. Our major focus is on white hat and controlled link building strategies.” He further added, “We are the best SEO Company and know very well all important methods for optimizing your site to achieve page one rankings in Google. We aim to be the most preferred alternative when it comes to offering SEO services.”



According to the sources, white hat techniques in SEO play a very important role in increasing the rank of website on various search engines. A website can attract more visitors with the help of link building strategies and many other tactics of search engine optimization services. SEO Storm LK has years of experience in SEO field and is aware of right techniques to maintain search engine rankings and increase visitor count. It has the ability to carry out tests on numerous sites to get the positive results.



The SEO service package (SEOSTORMLK.com) by the company provides On Page Optimization that includes title tags, image alt tags, meta description, video embedding, website content analysis, silo-structuring and outbound link analysis. The company offers social media marketing services on a number of social sites including Facebook, Stumble Upon, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and Google Plus among others.



SEO Storm LK also offers services for Off Page optimization including web 2.0 blog submissions, article directory submissions, high quality content with images and videos, high pr links, high quality social bookmarks and press releases to name of a few. The expert team of company helps in performing competitor analysis services with backlinks analysis, keyword analysis and on page SEO analysis.



About SEO Storm LK

SEO Storm LK was founded in March of 2013 and offers search engine optimization services to both small and big business owners.



Contact Information

Contact Person: Abdul Rahman

Contact Number: +94 729 283 638

Email id: admin@seostormlk.com

Website: http://www.seostormlk.com/

Address: 563/1A, Sarasavi Mawatha, Nawala Road, Rajagiriya, Sri Lanka