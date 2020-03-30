SEO Vendor Announces Coronavirus Business Startup and Recovery Discount Packages Benefiting DirectRelief

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- here has been a lot of debate about marketing during the pandemic and whether it might seem crass or tone-deaf. SEO Vendor is stepping up to offer their newest campaign with coronavirus discounts. The Coronavirus Startup and Recovery CSR-SERIES kits are available for qualifying startup and existing businesses that have been affected by COVID-19.



How does the market survive through social isolation? The coronavirus outbreak may have us locked inside but it doesn't mean that we have to close up shop. Businesses more than ever are looking towards digital outreach and online platforms to make sales and continue to serve their customers.



Generate Revenue



With more people than ever living and working from home, there is a huge demand for online service providers. New businesses are looking to move their services online and established vendors are looking to expand and increase their online revenue. SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and PPC (Pay Per Click) marketing experts can be a massive help during this transition and make the process as seamless and profitable as possible.



Announce Promotions



There has never been a better time to expand into the online marketplace in order to aid new and established businesses. The fact of the matter is that we need the services provided by online businesses more than we ever have before. Anyone reading this article now is proof that there is a market out there waiting for a confident and savvy team who knows how to promote a service and grab attention.



Keep Social Media Alive



We are social creatures by habit and during this trying time of isolation, social media has seen its traffic skyrocket. Social media has become a lifeline for many and it means that there is a huge audience waiting to be entertained, interacted with, and ultimately, advertised to. With so many voices all speaking at once, it takes a well-placed and well-crafted pitch to pierce through the hubbub, but a loud and clever call will always make a sale when the crowd is this big.



There has never been a better time to try out digital marketing services and especially with the radically reduced prices on SEO Vendor's coronavirus business recovery and startup packages. Half of all proceeds will also go towards DirectRelief, the organization delivering much-needed medical equipment.



About SEO Vendor

SEO Vendor is a marketing service provider who has been operating since 2004. They are considered to be one of the top OEM SEO Companies on the global market and have helped thousands of customers achieve top ranking online for their specific niche. By improving visibility, they ensure that their customers achieve and maintain more sales and leads than their competitors for specific goods and services.



Good marketing is rated based on ROI (return on investment) and long-term results. SEO Vendor provides detailed analytics for their campaigns and 24/7 customer support. This means that their customers can track in real-time the effect, revenue, and extra leads that the services are having on their business.