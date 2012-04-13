Budget Friendly SEO Packages Are Now Available at Sekings.com

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- Sekings.com introduces a few innovative and budget friendly SEO packages to help both small and large business owners to stay ahead in search engine with clear content and working backlinks. The SEO packages include backlink-developing services as well, which is an important mean of continuing with online business successfully. The company involves a bunch of experienced SEO experts who provide with SEO tips according to the purpose of the business. “We are also known as backlink service provider who can do the job of developing panda free back links quite easily,” commented an SEO analyst at Sekings.



Both the SEO packages and the backlink developing services include a few unique features that are quite different from other search engine optimization packages. SEO experts, who are associated with the company, work on individual links before including it in a website page. “If your website page doesn’t contain an effective and fully functioning backlink, it won’t be able to create that magic in search engine. It may also result in negative impact for your business,” commented one of the SEO experts who are working with the developers of the company. They scrutinize each and every links to be sure whether the link or the URL has any kind of gambling, dating or porn history or not. The developers also don’t work on the URL’s that are non-English.



“As backlinks are the potential mediums that explore in search engine, it is important to strengthen them. We thus build the forum links and the blog comment on second and third layers that will give the backlinks an extra power,” explained a spokesperson of the company.



Different SEO packages are on offer by the site. The developers of the site are assuring that all of them will offer something extra than what is expected. In a conversation with media personalities a chief official of the site commented that special SEO services like bookmarking pack, bookmarking blast, mega bonus will range between $ 15 to $35, which will include all major services like 20 High press release Web link, 200 book marking, 5000 blog comments , along with a few extra services. It is also being assured by the owners of the site that a client will be provided with seo feedback within 4-to 6 days. At the same time, up to 75% of the investment will be refunded if no SERP movement is noticed within two weeks.



Google page one service is the highest paid seo package available from the company. In exchange of $259, a client will be provided with 5 outstanding articles, written by the best article writers. “The specialty of this package is the keyword optimization. Here we promise our clients to work on 5 different keywords, of which one will appear on the very first page just within 45 -60 days,” commented the CEO of the site. Very recent readers will be able to see another segment as a special seo tip blog coming soon. Here regular bloggers will post comment to educate readers on different aspects of SEO services.



