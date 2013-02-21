Seo4anyone Expands Internet Marketing Company by Now Offering Social Media Marketing Services in South Florida

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Seo4anyone has now added a social media marketing group to their Miami, Florida based internet marketing company. The social media consultants provide traditional social media activities as well as social outreach programs to drive targeted traffic back to their customers’ websites.



Seo4anyone, a leading search engine optimization company in Miami, Florida has expanded its internet marketing services by offering social media marketing to both local South Florida customers and companies outside of the state.



“With the addition of social media marketing, our clients can drive more traffic to their website through Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Yelp and other social media sites” says Brett Diaz of seo4anyone’s social media team. The Social media experts at seo4anyone will help clients come up with the best strategy to fit their business and provide a positive ROI on their marketing spend.



The new program allows the experienced social media experts at seo4anyone work with clients to build their social media strategy in a linear fashion in a way that makes sense for each customer. They utilize social media software to assist in automating the sharing of their content to blogs, Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn accounts with one click.



Clients are realizing the advantages of using their social media to reach out to their customers. They form an immediate connection with their customers and potential new customers, get immediate feedback on products and services, and can take advantage of the viral nature of social media to increase sales and traffic to their landing pages.



Soe4anyone’s team offers several standard social outreach packages to select from. Beyond the standard packages, they also can create, manage and report on more interactive and engaging social media campaigns such as contests, giveaways, sweepstakes and other more viral campaigns.



For E-Commerce clients, seo4anyone has partnered with several social media plugin providers to add social interactions to the shopping cart experience. One such tool allows shoppers to earn loyalty program points simply by adding the company to their friends list or by sharing their products on their wall or Twitter account.



Apart from providing social media marketing services to Florida based companies, seo4anyone also offers clients search engine marketing expertise to increase traffic to their websites. Seo4anyone is a full-service search engine marketing company who has a unique blend of technical and experienced consultants that set them apart from their competitors in the Miami and Ft. Lauderdale area of South Florida.



Combination packages are available that help businesses drive traffic from search engines from both paid and non-paid organic searches. “Pay Per Click (PPC) is great for driving immediate traffic to our customers’ websites while organic SEO traffic may take more time to kick in and drive positive ROI” added Diaz.



Search engine optimization is the company's core competency as a consulting agency. Known in South Florida as the best SEO company in Miami, they assist their clients in selecting the best keywords that make sense for driving profitable traffic to their clients’ websites. The SEO services provided by the company are 100% white hat (ethical) and they have even helped several prominent E-Commerce websites to get out of the latest Google Panda penalties.



Adding social media marketing to their repertoire of being one of the top search engine optimization companies in Miami now allows them to offer these high demand online marketing services to their clients at affordable prices. They customize each project in order to provide a positive return on investment (ROI) for each campaign.



About Seo4anyone

Seo4anyone is a full-service internet marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. They work with local small businesses as well as large multinational companies with websites in multiple languages. The company specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click Management (PPC), Social Media Marketing (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn), Viral Marketing Strategies, Landing Page Conversation Testing (A/B testing), Website Optimization Testing and Website Design and Development.



For more information, please visit www.seo4anyone.com.