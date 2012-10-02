Seo4anyone, Inc. Becomes Wildfire Partner to Offer Best of Breed Social Media Marketing Toolset

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- Seo4anyone, Inc., the leading internet marketing, SEO and social media company in Miami, Florida, has become a Wildfire partner in order to offer best of breed social media tools to its clients.



The Wildfire platform is a set of pre-built social media applications that can be added to Facebook and Twitter pages. These tools encompass the most popular and effective social media engagement applications that are popular with today’s public. Some of the most used applications are built for the Facebook platform. These include sweepstakes, contests, voting on pictures and email capture forms.



“The ability to quickly add contests and highly engaging social media contests to our clients’ Facebook Fan pages makes the Wildfire tool our first choice for our clients” said Matt Silvers, CEO of seo4anyone. In the past custom applications had to be built for each client to support each promotion for each client. The Wildfire tool gives seo4anyone.com the pre-built and pre-tested promotional tools to roll out social media promotions to its Miami clients with no custom coding.



“In order to transform seo4anyone into Miami’s best social media company, a partnership with the leading social media tools company was a natural next step” said Silvers. Seo4anyone is already Miami’s top search engine optimization company and has automated tools to assist with research and analysis for all SEO projects. The same is true for internet marketing projects, mostly the PPC and retargeting projects.



While there are a number of social media marketing tools available to agencies today, the number of automated tools for website optimization testing and landing page optimization testing is much smaller. Seo4anyone currently uses several different website optimization testing tools from different vendors, but there is not one clear industry leading toolset to address all website testing needs.



Wildfire was one of the first SAS (software as a service) companies to build tools specifically for Facebook and Twitter marketing engagements. Wildfire was purchased by Google on July 31, 2012 for approximately $350 million. Google will be adding Google+ functionality to Wildfire’s exsiting tools that only support Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin. Once that integration is finalized and released to the public, interactive engagements will be available on the Google+ network.



About seo4anyone

Seo4anyone is Miami, Florida’s leading search engine marketing agency. With offices located in Aventura, they service clients in both the South Florida area as well as national clients. Their primary area of expertise is search engine optimization, but they also are experts in social media marketing, landing page optimization and testing, and pay per click management. Seo4anyone has been located in Miami since 1997.