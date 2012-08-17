Seo4anyone, Inc Partners With Local Directory Company to Offer Small Businesses Affordable Seo Marketing Plans in Miami, Florida

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Miami is a major center of commerce and finance, especially with the Latin community. With so many small businesses and individuals forming their own companies, there is a great challenge how to promote their business in a way that doesn’t cost a lot of money and in turn will lead to exposure for the company that will lead to sales and a positive ROI. While there are many top Seo companies in Miami and other internet marketing agencies, catering to the small business has traditionally been the forte of the directory listing websites an not the focus of agencies. Seo4anyone.com has formed a partnership with a national directory submission company in order to help automate the process of getting companies verified on local directory websites such as YellowPages.com, Yelp, FourSquare, and others, and provide the service at a low cost due to the automation process.



SEO, or search engine optimization, refers to the process of ranking high on Google when someone searches for a businesses’ product or service. When dealing with SEO in local markets such as Miami, companies also have to be mindful of the Latin community and ask themselves whether or no they need to provide a Spanish version of their website and advertising campaigns. This all depends on their micro-location within Miami, as South Miami is more Spanish speaking than North Miami.



When it comes to online advertising for small businesses, it’s all about visibility. Achieving more visibility for a small businesses’ website is an activity that seo4anyone provides as the fist step of a project. It includes optimizing the website’s pages to make them more search engine friendly. Once a website is optimized for on-page SEO, next is the task of sharing the company’s contact information on as many local directories as possible. These are the directories that everyone is familiar with including YellowPages.com, Yelp, Google+, Yahoo, CitySearch, Superpages and so on. This will get the exposure the client wants and will drive customers to their website and make the phone ring.



Directory listings for local Miami companies are very similar to any other city in Florida or even across the United States. Many SEO companies utilize third party tools that will assist them in automating the directory submission process. However unlike most public directory submissions that SEO companies are familiar with submitting, a local directory site is more complex. This is where seo4anyone’s partnership comes into play.



In order to prove that the business is in fact a local business in the Miami areas, they will verify the mailing address and the phone number associated with that address. “P.O. Boxes cannot be used, nor can a personal address or cell phones, so it stops the scammers from trying to trick the system. Most of the online directories use either an automated phone system or send out a post card to that business address to verify that there is a legitimate business at that location” says the Director of Sales, Matt Silvers.



Once a local business is listed in these directories, seo4anyone will be able to help drive more traffic to these directories which will in turn make the phone ring and refer more traffic to the company’s website. Utilizing a local Miami based SEO expert such as seo4anyone in South Florida is critical so that each that micro communities is targeting appropriately. Venezuelans, Argentineans, Colombians, Cubans each have different dialects as well as customer demographics. This plays a pivotal role in sending the right message to the right target market.



About seo4anyone, Inc.

Seo4anyone is a full service marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. They work with local small businesses as well as large multinational companies with websites in multiple languages. With offices located in Aventura, they service clients in both the South Florida area as well as throughout the United States. Their primary area of expertise is search engine optimization, but they also are experts in social media marketing, website conversion testing, landing page optimization, and pay per click management.



Seo4anyone has been located in Miami since 1997. They can be reached at: 20900 NE 30TH AVE STE 730 Aventura, FL 33180.



954-446-0070