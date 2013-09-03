Seo4anyone Now Offering Content-Based SEO Packages in Miami

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- seo4anyone, a Miami-based SEO and digital marketing firm, is now offering content based SEO packages to their marketing clients. This is one of the many SEO approaches that have been proven to bring results for websites in a wide range of industries.



According to seo4ayone, there are many different strategies that can be used to increase the number of visitors that a website receives from the search engines. The easiest and most effective way to do this is to create relevant content on a website.



Google has been using “user signals” in order to judge the strength and relevancy of a webpage for years now. This is just one of the ways that this search engine is able to tell what is “good” content and what is not.



Mark Warner, a representative from the company recently stated: “This type of strategy does not ignore the need for incoming links to a website. However, it takes a different approach to creating those links. A good piece of content is more likely to have people naturally linking to it. This same piece of content might be valuable from an SEO standpoint regardless of any incoming links that it generates; however, when you begin to create content that is good enough to earn natural backlinks, you are now attacking the SEO issue from multiple angles.”



One of the factors that also aids in this content-based approach is the size and composition of a brand’s social media following. If a client has a great piece of content and a large group of people to share this with, there is a much better chance of that content being shared and re-shared - resulting in more popularity and more links. This approach can still be effective if there is no social media following at all, however, it takes more time and more content because Google will have to find that content and do the sharing on their own.



Readers can learn more about seo4anyone and the strategies that they use on their website - http://www.seo4anyone.com/



About seo4anyone

seo4anyone is a full service internet marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. They work with local small businesses as well as large multinational companies. The company specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click Management (PPC), Social Media Marketing (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn), Website Optimization & Conversation Testing (A/B Testing), and E-Commerce Website Design & Development.



For more information, please visit http://www.seo4anyone.com or call (888) 770-0747

Address:

20900 NE 30th Ave Ste 805, Aventura, FL 33180