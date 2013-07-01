Seo4anyone Now Offering Content Writing Plans for Search Engine Optimization Customers

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- seo4anyone has announced that they will be offering content writing plans to all of their digital marketing clients. These plans include topical research, content writing, editorial review, publishing and distribution of the content on customers’ websites and 3rd party sites. This content program is the core of all search engine optimization campaigns, whether for national customers or local Miami, FL businesses.



Some clients can pay a monthly management fee in order to take a hands-off approach and allow the team at seo4anyone to handle all of the details. For larger clients that do more structured merchandising and promotions for their business, seo4anyone coordinates its content writing with the marketing calendar of the company. In this way, all on-site and off-site communications are unified and coordinated.



As with all other SEO projects, the first step in the process involves keyword research and analysis. This is one of the most important steps of the writing process where identifying the top search phrases related to a client’s products and services is fundamental.



Next customers provide the SEO team with access to their blog and press release distribution services. This allows the content to be published both to the website itself as well as distributed to syndicated websites through the press release distribution network.



All content is thoroughly reviewed and edited by seo4anyone before publishing. In some cases the customer’s corporate communications team and legal teams review the content before publishing and distribution.



“We have seen customers’ rankings and website traffic explode after just a few months of daily content publishing. People used to believe blogs were just incidental ramblings but now the importance of having fresh, rich content published on their blog has opened their eyes to their need for great content that users love and love to share virally with others” says Mark Warner of seo4anyone.



seo4anyone also offers comprehensive internet marketing solutions to their clients who want to go beyond SEO content writing campaigns. These solutions are tailored to fit the needs of each client. With a clever balance of marketing campaign solutions, the team is capable of creating success for virtually any type of online business. The other services that are offered here include PPC management, link detox analysis, website development, social media marketing and strategic business consulting.



About seo4anyone

seo4anyone is a full service internet marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. They work with local small businesses as well as large multinational companies. The company specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click Management (PPC), Social Media Marketing (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn), Website Optimization & Conversation Testing (A/B Testing), and E-Commerce Website Design & Development.



For more information, please visit http://www.seo4anyone.com or call (888) 770-0747

Address:

20900 NE 30th Ave Ste 805, Aventura, FL 33180