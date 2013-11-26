Seo4anyone Now Offering One-Time SEO Auditing and Consulting Services

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- seo4anyone, a Miami-based SEO and digital marketing firm, is now offering one-time SEO auditing and consulting services to new clients who are interested in this package.



Traditional SEO service packages consist of ongoing work and a monthly fee to pay for this. In some cases this is not the most effective approach for a website, so seo4anyone is now offering to do an SEO auditing and consulting round where they will suggest all of the needed changes to a website.



This is an ideal package for a company that wants to increase their search engine presence, wants to hire the best company around, but doesn’t want to make any commitment to put up an SEO budget for a long period of time.



Seo4anyone’s service package includes optimization of title tags and meta data on the website, suggestions for content additions and content changes, and schooling of how to build white hat editorial backlinks to the website in order to make it stronger.



Mark Warner, a company representative recently stated “We offer this SEO service package now because it is the best solution for some websites. Not everyone needs ongoing SEO help from us and in some cases, we are able to achieve the same results with this type of optimization work that we would achieve if the project was done over a longer period of time that costs the client more money. For some websites, it just makes more sense to do it this way.”



seo4anyone is located in Aventura, FL and primarily works with companies that are based out of the Miami area. Their clients include everyone from local medical practices to large ecommerce websites and one of a kind online marketplaces.



About seo4anyone

seo4anyone is a full service internet marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. They work with local small businesses as well as large multinational companies. The company specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click Management (PPC), Social Media Marketing (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn), Website Optimization & Conversation Testing (A/B Testing), and E-Commerce Website Design & Development.



For more information, please visit http://www.seo4anyone.com or call (888) 770-0747

Address: 20900 NE 30th Ave Ste 805, Aventura, FL 33180