Seo4anyone Now Offering White Label SEO Reseller Solutions

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- seo4anyone, a Miami based SEO company, is now offering white label SEO services that allow traditional marketing agencies and other internet service companies to offer online marketing services to their new and existing clients without having to hire and train new employees.



seo4anyone provides a wide range of SEO and digital marketing services that includes PPC campaign management, social media management, on-site and off-site search engine optimization, website conversion optimization & testing and website infrastructure design. All of these services can be taken advantage of through the white label reseller program.



A white label solution allows existing companies to offer these marketing services to their own clients. seo4anyone handles all of the work on client campaigns and websites and depending on the partner plan, the partner can completely outsource this service with no impact on their staff or budget.



As mentioned above, there are three basic ways that these solutions can be implemented. In the first option, seo4anyone will communicate only with the primary agency that is offering the white label solution to their clients. This allows the existing account managers to remain as the sole point of contact for the clients.



Solutions can also be structured where seo4anyone will communicate directly with the end clients by using agency email addresses. This option still utilizes the agency brand name and allows clients to fulfill all of their needs through a single company.



Finally partners can offer these online marketing services to their clients and position seo4anyone as their strategic partner. This allows seo4anyone to customize a plan during the sales process and then have their project managers to communicate directly with the customer. In this fashion, the partner company does not have to do any invoicing or customer relationship management during the term of the engagement.



Mark Warner of seo4anyone stated, “White label SEO and marketing allows companies to easily expand the list of services that they offer to clients. People often ask why should a company consider offering white label SEO solutions? It’s simple, it can strengthen customer retention for various types of web-based agencies and allows agencies to tap into another revenue stream and make more money from the clients that they already have.”



