Seo4anyone Now Providing White Label Search Engine Optimization Services for Agencies Outside of Florida Market

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Seo4anyone, one of Miami’s best search engine optimization companies, is now providing traditional marketing agencies and other specialty marketing agencies with its white label services reseller program for online marketing. By offering these services, the company aims to diversify their risk by providing their services to other agencies who otherwise would be considered competitors.



Being one of the most reliable SEO companies in Miami, Florida, seo4anyone focuses on creating the highest quality content for their customers’ websites and helps to share and promote that content virally on the social media sites.



Company spokesperson Matt Silvers states, “With our white label SEO reseller services, agencies can now offer their clients the best interactive marketing solutions at an affordable cost. This helps agencies become a one-stop shop for their clients’ online marketing needs. Now these smaller agencies can compete and win against other larger firms.”



“Our client services team comprises not only the best SEO experts in Florida, but also some really talented young writers and social media experts. We provide our white label partners ongoing training for their sales team so they can more effectively bundle online marketing projects. In today’s economy, instead of asking for more budget, marketing agencies need to help customers re-allocate their existing budgets and focus on high value ROI projects”, continues Silvers.



Among the many SEO resellers in the marketplace, seo4anyoe provides some of the highest profit sharing commissions. Depending on which team handles the direct client project management duties, commissions can range as high as 20% of the gross monthly retainer.



Seo4anyone is able to scale this white label service thanks to their deep relationships with the local universities in South Florida. Seo4anyone has guest lectured at the University of Miami two times in the past year and offers both internships and full time jobs to inspired marketers.



About Seo4anyone

Seo4anyone is a full service internet marketing agency based in Miami, Florida. They work with local small businesses as well as large multinational companies. The company specializes in Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Pay Per Click Management (PPC), Social Media Marketing (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn), Website Optimization & Conversation Testing (A/B Testing), and E-Commerce Website Design & Development.



For more information, please visit www.seo4anyone.com or call (888) 770 0747

Address:

20900 NE 30th Ave Ste 730, Aventura, FL 33180