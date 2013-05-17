Seo4anyone Offering New Bundled Packages on Social Media Marketing in Miami

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Seo4anyone, a Miami based company known for social media marketing in South Florida, is offering its customers a new set of attractive social media marketing packages that are adaptable to meet any specific requirements for a wide range of clients. Providing digital marketing services in Miami, this firm has filled a void in an important niche for services such as SEO, PPC, SMO, website conversion optimization and others.



A representative from the company said, “Depending on the type of website development project, a price quote will either be a fixed bid price for the project, a monthly price, or an hourly rate. Distinct projects such as creating a blog or building a mobile suite can be quoted as fixed price projects. For social media projects where our team needs to write a lot of content, it makes more sense to allocate a block of hours each month.” he further added.



With their expert group of SMO and SEO professionals, this search engine marketing company guarantees that their clients will achieve higher search engine visibility and traffic and higher click through rates as well. Conversion rate improvement can also be measured if the project contains an optimization or A/B Testing component.



Mostly known as a leading SEO company, they offer white hat SEO services following the guidelines set by Google. Their packages are flexible and customized as per the client’s needs.



The company uses several proven SEO methods and techniques that include a thorough analysis of the client's website. “This leads to a project plan that addresses the unique needs of that client’s website. Many other agencies have a set of five vanilla SEO plans and the client has to pick one that most closely matches what they want. This doesn’t make sense to us.” Says the representative.



This allows the company to offer their clients a holistic internet marketing approach, combining the best search engine marketing strategies with social media marketing services. Seo4anyone Inc has emerged as a trusted name in the local online marketing community and they are continuously proving their ability to provide top results. With their personal touch and customized solutions, seo4anyone has become one of the leading SEO and social media marketing companies in Florida.



About Seo4Anyone.com

Seo4Anyone Inc. provides digital marketing services including web development, internet marketing, SEO, Social Media Marketing and PPC Management in Miami, FL and throughout the entire US. With a highly experienced staff and expertise in diverse fields, the company guarantees to help their client's business grow their online presence and sales.



To learn more about the company and its services please visit - http://www.seo4anyone.com.