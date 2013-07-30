Seo4anyone Reveals 4 Local Miami Internet Marketing Techniques That Businesses Should Be Doing

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Seo4anyone, a Miami SEO and digital marketing firm has revealed 4 Miami internet marketing techniques that all local businesses should be using.



1) Since Miami is a seasonal city where tourism grows much stronger in the Winter, it is important to measure your growth based upon seasonal data. Rather than compare your traffic each week to the week before, webmasters should start by looking at the growth or reduction in traffic each week compared to the growth or reduction from the year before. If traffic is expected to drop 5% each week while exiting the tourist season, than a drop of 2% should be seen as an improvement despite the fact that traffic is trending downward.



2) It is important to target multiple geographic areas for most businesses. If a business is located in Bal Harbour, you should still be expecting to have customers from the surrounding areas. This means that the keyword selection for SEO should not just strictly target the term “Bal Harbour Business XYZ”. The same theory applies when buying paid advertising through a wide range of media. However, it is also important to recognize that as a business starts to target demographics through internet marketing that are farther and farther away from the brick and mortar store, the expected value and conversion rates associates with those efforts will be reduced.



3) One of the best ways for a company to stay up to date on the industry is to subscribe to Google Alerts for their own name and the names of similar competing businesses. This service will send an email and alert the subscriber every time when specific keywords are mentioned on the web. This allows the business to find out when people are writing about them as well as when someone is writing about their competitors.



4) Get listed in the highest quality local directories. The web is filled with thousands of directories and the majority of these are general directories, they are low quality, and they are not targeted towards any specific region or industry. These should be avoided, however, the directories that only deal with local Miami businesses and specific industries tend to have more editorial standards, less web spam, and more value to the businesses that use them.



