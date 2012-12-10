Seo4anyone.com Announces New Personalized and Affordable SEO Plans to Address Google Panda Updates

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- Seo4anyone Inc. is a leading search engine optimization company located in Miami, Florida. After several major ranking formula changes by Google in 2012, the internet marketing agency is announcing new SEO plans for both local and national clients that are both highly personalized and affordable in today’s economy.



Before any new project starts, the SEO team does a deep analysis of the client’s website and provides a user friendly report showing the strengths and deficiencies of the site today. Unique to seo4anyone, the free website analysis report also provides detailed solutions and recommendations to make the site fully optimized.



“We feel that by giving this extra value and level of service, our prospective customers will see that we go beyond what’s required. We pride ourselves on forming true long-term partnerships with our customers. It’s the only way a smaller SEO company can compete against the big boys” says Matt Silvers, CEO of seo4anyone.



Since the roll out of the first Penguin update by Google in April of 2012, the old methods of search engine optimization have been turned on their ears. Traditionally, SEO companies would place thousands of links on 3rd party websites and have those links point back to their clients’ websites. These links would be implemented in a way that used ‘perfect anchor text’ links to tell the search engines which keyword phrase to rank them higher for.



After the April Penguin updates, this strategy no longer works. It can actually lead to a website being penalized for over-optimization or ‘unnatural links’. Due to this, seo4anyone has adopted a content marketing strategy that utilizes the best strategies from PR agencies. “Creating unique content on the client’s website and then publishing additional high value content to social sharing websites has brought the search marketing agency full circle back to the days of PR being the primary way companies got improved visibility” continues Silvers.



These content plans are personalized for each customer, depending on their ability and desire to produce their own content. Many times seo4anyone will assist in not only writing content for the main web pages of a site, but also take over the writing of weekly blogs, social media posts on sites like Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Pinterest and others.



Press release writing and distribution is the final part of their optimization strategy. Depending on the customer’s budget, seo4anyone can write from two press releases per month up to 4 press releases per week. These releases are approved by the client before going live.



