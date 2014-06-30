Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- According to information by www.seocompanies.com.sg , www.rank.com.sg is the top SEO Company Singapore for the month of June 2014 after a rigorous and thorough selection process based on a number of criteria.



Rank.com.sg was selected as the best search SEO Company Singapore for June following impressive performance in the just concluded evaluation process.



The rankings, in which thousands of firms participate, leads to a selection of the 10 best companies providing search ranking solutions to consumers. www.seocompanies.com.sg ranks participating firms based on systematic evaluation of the would-be top SEO company Singapore’s core services through a benchmarking process.



In order to release these results every month, www.seocompanies.com.sg begins the top SEO Company Singapore evaluation process by determining the firm’s overall competence as regards to its procedures and approaches, and of course the final results obtained for clients.



Independent survey firms are contracted to gather client references, which are a large part of the ranking criteria. Clients and consumers are followed up on and interviewed through structured surveys in order to determine the average customer experience at the hands of the participating SEO Company Singapore. They assess various areas depending on the category or services – press release distribution, local SEO, enterprise SEO among many others.



Client experience is examined for both on-page and off-page SEO service offerings as well as a true opinion according to clients, of how the participating firm ranks against competing service providers in cases where clients have made use of several SEO company Singapore services.



Customer service and the ethics espoused by the SEO company Singapore play a large part in the selection process. Close examination of the outstanding strengths as well as the ambient weaknesses and what has been done to manage them comes under scrutiny.



The ranking experience by www.seocompanies.com.sg will be useful to participating firms, since it resembles an audit of the SEO company Singapore’s overall practices, and will highlight gaps in the system that need to be tended to in terms of customer experience, ethics, and value addition among others.



It is through this process that rank.com.sg was evaluated and declared the leading SEO Company Singapore for the month of June. Its dedication towards self-improvement and excellence came out clearly, as performance in previous months was evaluated. As such, www.seocompanies.com.sg has no qualms recommending the services of rank.com.sg for anyone in search of SEO solutions.



About www.seocompanies.com.sg

www.seocompanies.com.sg is Singapore’s only ranking website for SEOs which employs a thorough multi-faceted evaluation process in order to laud the outstanding SEO Company Singapore each month.



About rank.com.sg

Rank.com.sg is a leading SEO company Singapore with outstanding SEO solutions that utilize years of experience and knowledge to help businesses improve their rankings on search results through optimization for the different search engines.