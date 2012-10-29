Seogladiator Offers Affordable Press Release Services for $5

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2012 -- If you want to attract more visitors to your website and want everyone to know about your website/product/news to everyone over the Internet then probably you might consider writing a press release and submit it to other PR websites using any service. You will find several services out there on the Internet that submits the Press Release to other websites but they charge way much and not very effective as you expect it to be. Though now you can think differently as SEOGladiator provide one of the best Press Release submission services in a very affordable price. Now you have to answer two simple questions to your self.



One, do you want to increase the traffic on your website? Second, do you want your Press Release to be distributed to the top news websites at a very low price? If the answer of both your question is yes then you probably should check out the PR submission service that SeoGladiator provides.



SeoGladiator provides you amazing Press Release submission packages at very affordable prices. You just have to write a PR about your website/product or any news you want to be distributed over the Internet and then submit your order to SEOGladiator. They have different packages for PR submission so choose that suits you best; they submit your PR to 2 premium paid websites and 25+ more high PR press release websites which will bring a dramatic change and you will observe the increase in traffic on your Website.



You can visit them on Fiverr.com/seogladiator to learn more about their packages. SEOGladiator also provide an express gig in which your order will be delivered within 24 hours. They will provide you a direct link to PRbuzz and Sbwire and 25+ more PR websites and as the time passes, PRbuzz/Sbwire will distribute your release to thousands of other websites.



The procedure to order our services is quite simple; you just have to go to http:/www.fiverr.com/seogladiator and pick one of the gigs you want to order and click ‘order now.’ Send them all the details along with the attached Press Release written by you and they will submit your Press Release and as the time passes they will provide you the links as soon as possible. If you like their services, don’t forget to share your experience and the progress or improvement you have observed after using their services.



About SEOGladiator

SEOGladiator provides one of the most competitive PR Submission services if compared with others for a very nominal price and if you wish to promote your website, blog or product then you probably should at least try SEOGladiator once as they totally deserve it.



SeoGladiator

http://www.fiverr.com/seogladiator

info@seogladiator.net