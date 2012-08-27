SEOMiracle.com and 1800Ambulance Promote Different Ambulance Services

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- An ambulance service plays a significant role in the process of saving and recovering patients from an injury by providing the patients with fast, safe, reliable and well calculated trips to the hospital and back. It is hugely important that ambulance services do not cost too much and that they are affordable and reachable to all patients. 1-800-Ambulance has been known as the number to get non-emergency medical transportation and all information about how to transport a patient fast and safe from point A to point B.



1800Ambulance is a company created to provide information and cases to the public for non-emergency ambulance services. If a person calls 1-800-AMBULANCE, he will be connected to a dispatcher who will help him arrange transportation with a certified ambulance service in the closest area, anywhere in the United States, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. 1800Ambulance focuses on quality ambulance services around the United States and Canada. Once 1-800-Ambulance is called, a person can expect the easiest, most helpful connecting to non-emergency ambulance services with the lowest rates.



One of the leaders at 1800Ambulance said, “Every customer of ours wants to know what kind of quality they are getting when paying for an ambulance service. I want you to know that all providers in our network have passed all the tests and they meet all quality standards. We only work with the best ones. Ambulance services will provide the equipment, experience and expertise in the emergency intervention, management, assessment and transport of patients in a various disaster, controlled and uncontrolled environments. Modern ambulance services operate 24/7, state of the art communication centers with highly experienced and trained clinicians, dispatchers and call takers.”



If you would like to know more about ambulance services, visit their website http://www.1800ambulance.net or call their phone number at 1-800-AMBULANCE.