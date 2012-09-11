SEOMiracle.com and BelowTheHookWarehouse.com Increased the Sale of Lifting Beams and Devices up to 100%

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- One of the latest partnerships BelowTheHookWarehouse.com made was with SEOMiracle.com, one of the most recognized SEO companies in the United States. The well-known SEO Company took over the responsibilities of managing their online sales department which now resulted in increased revenue from selling lifting beams and devices to 100%. The leaders from BelowTheHookWarehouse.com expressed their satisfaction on the recent actions that led to this major success.



BelowTheHookWarehouse.com is a company that offers high quality solutions to any below the hook material handling needs. It also represents another division of Hoosier Crane Service Company. BelowTheHookWarehouse.com Company has three different lifting beams, used to carry irregular loads and a few types of scales to weigh and object. They also specialize in supplying contractors with lifting beams, scales, magnets, slings, ropes, chains, clams and many other devices from some of the top distributors in the United States.



One of the top leaders expressed their satisfaction, “We really appreciate what Joshua Hood, Nitin Jain and other professionals from SEOMiracle.com did for our company. At the beginning it was really difficult to get our name out there on our own, but I guess that is why we have companies like SEOMiracle.com. Our two main products are lifting beams and devices that now have more customers than ever before. We already had a meeting with the executives from SEOMiracle.com where we talked about the future plans. We want to keep growing and SEOMiracle.com wants to give us their support.“



SEOMiracle.com has announced their further steps towards increasing the number of sold lifting beams and devices which will allow BelowTheHookWarehouse.com to hire more people who will get a responsibility to sell the most popular lifting devices.



If you would like to contact BelowTheHookWarehouse.com, visit their website http://www.belowthehookwarehouse.com or call their phone number at 800-509-6131.