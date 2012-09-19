SEOMiracle.com and Hoistwholesale.com Planning to Boost up the Sales of Manual Chain Hoist

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- In a wide array of its offerings, Hoistwholesale.com has also listed a manual chain hoist. Many handymen are not familiar with the advantages of this tool so SEOMiracle.com and Hoistwholesale.com have decided to launch an aggressive promotion of this hoist tool.



Hoiswholesale.com is renowned as a company that sells big brands and high quality products at matchless, wholesale prices.



With its superior design and durability manual chain hoist fits perfectly to an operator's hand and enables him to have a full control of it at any point of time. Recent advancements made to its design have also improved its service life and performance.



Hoistwholesale.com has manual chain hoists of multiple brands listed in their offer. One of such is CM hand chain hoist, which is designed with a high strength aluminum alloy castings in a frame and covers that make it very compact and easy to transport and store. It is available in a wide range of lifting capacities, from 1.4 to 10 tons. In addition to these, manual chain hoists have many more features to offer, and that is why Hoistwholesale.com decided to start cooperation with SEOMiracle.com to increase its exposure to potential customers.



The main expert for hand chain hoists at hoistwholesale.com commented, „ A manual chain hoist has found its application and positioned itself as an indispensable tool in the industry .We are proud to be in a position to say that this product has adorned the shelves of our stores for years. We hope to generate even more interest in it and help people to get to know its advantages better. This is why we have decided to start this campaign with our friends from SEOMiracle.com. We know we have chosen wisely with both of the elements of this promotion campaign, with the product but with the promotion company as well“.



SEOMiracle.com is an internet marketing company with a proven track record of success in similar projects.



For any further information, please visit http://hoistwholesale.com or call the phone number at 800-509-6131.