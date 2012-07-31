SEOMiracle.com Gives a Roadmap on Google Penguin Algorithm

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- Every year Google makes changes in its search algorithm where a number of the changes vary from 500 – 600. While many of these changes are minor, every couple of months Google releases a major algorithmic update which affects search results in many ways. SEOMiracle.com knows that understanding these updates can help websites retrieve their previous rankings and even improve them.



SEOMiracle.com is one of the leading SEO companies in the United States that is constantly available to its customers. At SEOMiracle.com, they go above and beyond for their clients by offering not only reliable and fast SEO services, but also a complex system which helps in reporting about the client’s SEO work.



One of the main SEO experts at SEOMiracle.com explained crucial things that help in understanding the new process, “Penguin is an algorithm change and it is not a manual penalty. Many might have bought affordable SEO services but from unreliable individuals and companies that now took their website from hero to zero. This is probably an excellent opportunity to show that extremely cheap SEO services from people who present themselves as SEO experts, is really paying for the upcoming SEO result crash. The main focus of Penguin is to penalize web spam, even though it will take steps towards penalizing over-optimization as well. Also, there was no way to avoid creating collateral damage, where a number of websites have been penalized because Google thought their content was not ‘natural’ enough.”



SEOMiracle.com started a campaign to help their SEO service users understand how important is for them to receive quality SEO services that will help them progress forward to getting high search engine rankings.



