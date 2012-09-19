SEOMiracle.com Helps Meeting Sales Targets for JibCraneWarehouse.com

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- Jibcranewarehouse.com further strengthened its position as one of the leading suppliers of freestanding jib cranes with the announcement of summer's sales volume growth.



Speaking to the gathered friends and industry colleagues at the reception, chief economist at Jibwarehouse.com stated: „ We worked really hard to achieve the position in which we are today. Years of dedication and tireless efforts to be the best have paid its reward for us. Big thank you goes to our promoting partners from SEOMiracle. You guys have played a huge part in our success and we look forward to continuing our joint efforts in reaching even higher goals. “



Freestanding jib cranes are industry’s most usable cranes. They can be used as both outdoors and indoors, alone or together with other cranes for staged coverage. They are ideal for lifting diverse materials of smaller size in scaled-down locations. Freestanding jib cranes work great under overhead cranes and have capacities up to 10000 lbs. They are easy to assemble and install. As a center of a work spot, freestanding jib cranes can reach just about any corner of a manufacturing area.



You can use wire rope hoists, electric chain hoists or manual chain hoists on these jib cranes. CM, RM, Shawbox, Harrington, Budgit, Coffing and Yale Hoist are just a few of the hoists that will work.



JibCraneWarehouse.com is a part of globally known Hoosier Service Company. It specializes in dealing with any kind of jib cranes related needs. Two things set JibCraneWarehouse.com apart from other companies: attractive prices and record delivery time.



Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.