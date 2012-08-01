Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2012 -- SEOMiracle.com has stepped out in public many times with a new SEO tool which helps all internet users in checking, maintaining and getting higher page rank. PRFind.com is one of the tools that have been presented as the newest creations of SEOMiracle.com, and it recorded a high number of visits in its first six months of going live. Like every other prototype, it had a number of things that made harder for the users to get their page rank and results with the highest accuracy.



SEOMiracle.com is one of the leading SEO companies in the United States that is constantly available to its customers. At SEOMiracle.com, they go above and beyond for their clients by offering not only reliable and fast SEO services, but also a complex system which helps in reporting about the client’s SEO work.



Joshua Hood is a CEO and a co-founder of SEOMiracle.com, who considers PRFind.com to be one of the best Google page rank checkers on the Internet, “Our Google PR checker allows you to check Google rankings fast, providing accurate results on the current Google standings. In the beginning, PRFind.com had a great algorithm running in the background while the user interface looked complicated and included additional options that just annoyed users. What we decided to do now is to simplify the user interface to include a simple search bar and a button only, while keeping the powerful algorithm in the back running at all times. This way our users will continue to use the Google PR checker on a daily basis.”



SEOMiracle.com knows how important is to be familiar with how websites like PPFind.com work, because it can lead to greater SEO results, which could ultimately increase sales and bring more money to the website owner.



If you would like to visit the SEO Miracle’s Google Page Rank checker website and see what the company has prepared for its users, go to http://www.prfind.com or call the office phone at 305-432-2350.