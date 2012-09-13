SEOMiracle.com Takes Cary Gastro to Being Among Top Websites on Colonoscopy and Colon Cancer Treatment

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2012 -- A couple of months back, SEOMiracle.com partnered with Cary Gastro in order to promote their colonoscopy discussions and increase their online presence. Their website is meant for all who relate to any colon cancer treatment or colonoscopy, and want to get more information from people who made through those situations. Last few days were very successful for Cary Gastro since they found their way to the group of top websites on colonoscopy.



Cary Gastroenterology is a medical specialty practice with a mission to treat and diagnose diseases of the digestive tract for adults. Their physicians have over 85 years of combined experience in gastroenterology. Cary Gastroenterology strives in providing the highest standard of medical care in a compassionate, personal and professional environment. They have been dedicated to adult gastroenterology since 1986, and have taken care of more than thousand patients, treating and diagnosing disorders like liver, ulcerative colitis, gastritis, diverticulitis and colon cancer disorders.



One of the leading people of Cary Gastroenterology Associates is more than happy about their online success, “Ever since we started working with SEOMiracle.com we have been constantly increasing our online presence by having more and more people coming to our website and reading about other people’s experiences with colonoscopy and colon cancer treatment. Like I said before, colonoscopy is really a wide topic and there is always more to it that it meets the eye. We genuinely want to present people with real information and release them of any tension or fear they might have.”



SEOMiracle.com has already had another meeting with the executives from Cary Gastro where they agreed to continue working on the existing project and try to get their website even higher in search engine result pages.



If you would like to contact Cary Gastroenterology and find out more about colon cancer treatment, visit their website http://www.carygastro.com or call their phone number at 919-816-4948.