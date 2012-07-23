SEOMiracle.com Upgrades Their Silver SEO Service Package

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- When SEOMiracle.com presented their initial Silver SEO service a couple of months back, it intrigued many website owners to use it for a small monthly subscription. Former and current users of the SEO service package have witnessed how powerful and useful its features are which help a website to be found and stay found by all major search engines.



SEOMiracle.com is one of the leading SEO companies in the United States that is constantly available to its customers. At SEOMiracle.com, they go above and beyond for their clients by offering not only reliable and fast SEO services, but also a complex system which helps in reporting about the client’s SEO work.



Joshua Hood, CEO and a co-founder of SEOMiracle.com, explained how this most affordable SEO package can help a business grow bigger, “The Silver SEO service package has always been imagined as a package for startup businesses, which will use its features to build up the company’s online presence and keep moving up in search engines’ results. Today, SEOMiracle.com decided to upgrade its original Silver SEO package with a few new features. Those features will help people to recover from the Google Penguin algorithm update, at least those who lost rankings, and give additional push to those who want to rank for new keywords. Probably the biggest change in the package that each of our clients will experience is having an original press release published each month with a worldwide distribution. That is by far the most amazing feature since it helps in marketing a product, or a business, and in search engine optimization, because we will be including anchored backlinks with your keywords.”



The distribution channels have a high page rank, so each of them will bring a unique touch to the overall search engine rankings.



If you would like to visit SEO Miracle’s website and inform yourself about the prices, go to http://www.seomiracle.com or call their office phone at 305-432-2350.