SEOPressor Plugin out with the Old in with the New Version 5.0

Bentonville, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Daniel Tan is the mastermind behind the on page SEO optimization software and the latest Version 5 for his SEOPressor plugin designed for WordPress. He is one the most successful and influential SEO gurus in the internet marketing world today. According to Daniel Tan, his on page SEO optimization tool is used by over 40,000 satisfied WordPress users. The SEOPressor plugin has the ability to get WordPress sites ranking on the 1st page of Google and in most cases, the #1 position. Because of this, a business review website has tested the software and has made a thorough review.



The comprehensive SEOPressor plugin review on the business review website reveals that the plugin is a very effective and efficient SEO ranking software tool, which would be beneficial for both newbie and experienced online marketers. The software is a completely automated program that examines various on-page factors according to algorithms used by search engines and suggests the necessary changes to improve the rankings of the page. It is as simple as typing in your keyword into a specific area and SEOPressor goes to work to calculate the keyword density, checks all your on-page factors, automatically formatting your keywords in bold, italic and underline. It will instantly analyze the Title, h1, h2 and h3 tags and gives guidelines for necessary improvement for the pages overall ranking factors.



The newly released SEO WordPress plugin is sporting 5 new features to give internet marketers a greater competitive edge for on-page SEO. The plugin will now alert the user should they over-optimize the page. SEOPressor has also stepped it up with the addition of the Facebook Open Graph tags and Twitter card integration for social signals for the website. Another feature includes a smart and automatic linking system which automatically hyperlinks pages for saved keywords when drafting new content. When it comes time to display the most relevant information for their service or product, SEOPressor now comes complete with a structured data tool. The last key feature will be the LSI Analysis tool which will suggest related keywords to be included to help with relevance of the page thereby, giving it a better chance to rank in the SERP's.



Chuck Smith from his business review website show's that: "If you want to know how to SEO a website, the SEOPressor WordPress plugin provides automated website optimization tips and will suggest changes or improvements to the on-page factors. This process will produce more traffic and an increase in your Google rankings. Personally, I just love being able to see, at a glance, all your search engine optimization scores right beside a list of your posts and pages. Now that I have SEOPressor I don't have to worry about any of my on page factors ever again! The SEOPressor plugin by Daniel Tan is a proven winner and the best part, internet marketers can buy SEOPressor with peace of mind because it comes with a complete 60 day money back guarantee."



If people expect to achieve results and 1st page rankings they should look closer at SEOPressor by Daniel Tan and visit the website: http://seopressor.info/reviews-seopressor-plugin



For those who wish to get a direct access they should follow the official site.



About Bright Solutions

Bright Solutions was started in January of 2010 as a direct result from people searching the internet because they are in desperate need of various information or services. At Bright Solutions we try to fill those needs by going through great lengths to find, compile and provide the information and/or service with related websites.



Chuck Smith

Bright Solutions

chuck@seopressor.info

Bentonville Ar

http://seopressor.info