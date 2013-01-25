SEOPressor V5 - Upgraded WordPress SEO Plugin Released to Send Marketers to the Top of Google Searches

Johannesburg, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- After 2 years, SEOPressor has decided to step up its game with 5 new features. Apart from bringing websites of any niche to the number 1 position on Google, it now offers more for on-page SEO.



SEOPressor had caused quite a stir in the Internet market because of its claims since its release 2 years ago. To be able to bring any WordPress website of any niche to the coveted #1 position on the Google search engines is a bold claim but to date, SEOPressor has justified that claim by becoming the most highly rated plugin for over 40,000 satisfied WordPress users on the Internet.



The newly released SEO WordPress plugin, now offers 5 new features to give online marketers a greater competitive edge for on-page SEO. One of it is the much anticipated over-optimization check in which users are alerted the instant they are over-optimized. This new feature would definitely relief many users who fear being penalized by Google since their latest algorithm updates.



The updated SEOPressor also comes with Facebook Open Graph tags and Twitter card integration, which apparently helps in social SEO. Not much has been said about the benefits for this feature, but is widely speculated to play a significant role in the future of Google searches. There is also smart and automatic linking whereby typical keyword links used would be saved and upon typing the new keywords, they would automatically be hyperlinked when drafting out newer articles.



SEOPressor V5 also comes with a structured data tool which allows the user to display the most relevant information about their product, service, recipe, event or even their profile. Google takes into account visitor behaviour when it comes to providing users the best search experience and the structured data tool would prove to come in very useful in optimizing on-page relevancy.



One of SEOPressor’s proudest feature would be its LSI Analysis, where it provides users a suggested list of related keywords for them to include into their page to boost its relevance and thereby giving it higher chances to dominate result pages. SEO should not be neglected and even Google’s Matt Cutts advocated, “Google does not hate SEO”.



SEO should be embraced, as it helps Google perform its best and SEOPressor V5 becomes a recommended solution to achieving that goal.



With SEOPressor V5, calculating keyword density, formatting keywords for search engine optimization, calculating the SEO score of a WordPress Page to determine how well it will be ranked on the search engines, management of content such as posts – all become things of the past.



About SEOPressor

SEOPressor was developed when Daniel Tan found that a growing number of fresh, Internet Marketers out there are completely inexperienced and haven’t much of a clue as to how to do on-page SEO as the process can get quite daunting. Realizing how difficult it is to manually do on-page SEO and that outsourcing can cost too much time, money and effort that usually produce shoddy results, SEOPressor stepped forward as the mandatory WordPress SEO Plugin for anyone who wanted to conduct on-page SEO more effectively and efficiently.



