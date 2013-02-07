SEOpressor Version 5 Released by Daniel Tan

Hessen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- SEOpressor is one of the most popular on page SEO plugins for Wordpress since his first release 2 years ago, and this for some good reasons! In order to bring any Wordpress Blog of any niche to the coveted #1 position on the Google search engines is a bold claim but so far, SEOPressor has validated that claim by becoming the most highly rated wordpress plugin for over 40,000 satisfied Wp users online.



The newly released SEOpressor version now offers 5 brand new features to give smart internet marketers a great advantage against their competition in terms of onpage seo and social seo! One of them is the anticipiated over optimization chek it offers its users to avoid getting penelaized by Google for keyword stuffing or other over optimization problems! Since the last Google update, over optimization really can hurt a websites rankings massively, and it can be hard for in-expierenced users finding the right level of optimization for their specific needs!



More details about the SEOpressor V5 Plugin can be found by following the link below :



The SEOpressor V5 also offers an effortless way to integrate the Facebook Open Graph and Twitter cards, which makes it possible to track the websites social performance on the most popular social networks in real time! Social ranking signals are getting more and more important in the eyes of Google to determine the social popularity of a website! Another great advantage is the newly added internal linking feature, which ensures an optimal internal linking structure and an optimal user experience!



SEOPressor V5 also comes with a structured data tool, using the rich snippet meta tags, that enables the user to come up with the most relevant information regarding their service, product, recipe, event or even their profile. Google takes into account website visitor behavior in order to provide users the very best search experience and this feature would prove to come in extremely helpful in improving on-page relevancy.



Maybe one of the most useful features the SEOpressor V5 has to offer is the LSI keyword analysis, where it shows a suggested list of relevant keywords inside the admin panel, by using these keywords inside the content the website owner can massively increase his chance to get additional traffic from related search terms and a higher search engine position for his main terms! Search engine optimization should not be neglected and even Google’s Matt Cutts strongly suggested, “Google does not hate SEO”.



SEO should be used the right way, as it allows Google perform its best and SEOPressor V5 really is a powerful tool to achieve this goal.



Using the SEOPressor V5, formatting keywords for search engine optimization, calculating the SEO score of a WordPress Page to figure out how well it's going to be ranked on the search engines, calculating keyword density, management of content - all become things of the past.



About The SEOPressor Plugin

SEOPressor was created when Daniel Tan discovered that an increasing number of fresh, Internet Marketers out there are totally inexperienced when it comes to on page seo, since the process can get quite daunting. Knowing how difficult it is to manually do on-page SEO and that outsourcing can cost too much time and effort, SEOPressor moved forward as the mandatory WordPress Search engine optimization Plugin for everyone who planned to conduct on-page SEO more effectively.



