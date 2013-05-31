Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Señor Machado and GrooveCat Enterprises pay tribute to Latin Jazz legends on Indiegogo!
Señor Machado, comes out with a second album, this time a tribute to well-known Afro Latin Jazz legends Joe de Cuba, Eddie Palmieri and Joe Arroyo, as well as his own Latin roots. The album will be a unique fusion of Latin Jazz and Hip Hop. Writing his own poetic and socially conscious lyrics and producing his own beats, this is Señor Machado’s comeback into the studio after his first album release 10 years ago.
The album will be under GrooveCat Enterprises, a joint project between Daniel from Colombia (the man behind Señor Machado) and Sarah from Germany. GrooveCat Ent started as a production company to create music events and promote local artists in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands.
According to Sarah, it is their love for music that has brought them together to form the music label. Through their passion, they were able to combine their different talents to create music and projects that would inspire many people all over the world.
“When you live abroad for a long time, you start to appreciate where you are coming from, you start to appreciate your culture,” Daniel states. From Germany, he moved to the Netherlands where he met Sarah. Traveling and immersing himself in different cultures inspired him to create his second album.
Daniel has been recording and producing in the studio since January of this year, working with international musicians. According to Daniel, mastering of the album will be finished in the beginning of July.
The crowd-funding campaign is launched to cover production, distribution, legal and marketing costs. In return for the contributions, they will give freebies like track samples and downloads from the album.
About Groove Cat Enterprises
Sarah is studying Tourism Management and is currently specializing in event management and marketing communications.
Daniel is studying pop culture to become a professional artist and cultural entrepreneur.
Together, they form GrooveCat Enterprises.
